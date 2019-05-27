Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald PRIOR Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRIOR, Ronald, Sr. It's been a full year since you left so suddenly on Memorial Day 2018. You are loved and missed by so many, particularly by me, the kids and the grandkids. We remember the kind and generous things you did -- unfailingly visiting those who needed you in the hospital or hospice, lending an ear to listen, or helping when other help couldn't be found. And your grandchildren can't help but laugh when they're reminded of their beloved "Fast Fart" grandfather in all his self-deprecating glory. It's not easier a year on, but we see the ways people remember and honor you, and we smile at the same time we miss you terribly. Love, Marlene

PRIOR, Ronald, Sr. It's been a full year since you left so suddenly on Memorial Day 2018. You are loved and missed by so many, particularly by me, the kids and the grandkids. We remember the kind and generous things you did -- unfailingly visiting those who needed you in the hospital or hospice, lending an ear to listen, or helping when other help couldn't be found. And your grandchildren can't help but laugh when they're reminded of their beloved "Fast Fart" grandfather in all his self-deprecating glory. It's not easier a year on, but we see the ways people remember and honor you, and we smile at the same time we miss you terribly. Love, Marlene Published in Spokesman-Review on May 27, 2019

