McARTHUR, Ronald Richard "Ron" 1934 - 2019 Born January 8, 1934, in Wallace, Idaho to Alphonso (Phon) and Emily (Midge) McArthur. At about age six he and his brother Norman were living in Stites, Idaho, with their mother and her then husband Archie Baldwin. They attended a school for all eight grades, in one room, arriving daily by horseback. Ron skipped second grade by raising his hand eagerly to answer third grade questions and so became a third grader. As a teenager he moved to Spokane to live with this father and grandmother, Lottie McArthur. He attended Rogers High School, then finished his senior year in six weeks. Anticipating the draft, he enlisted in the Army and was sent to Camp Roberts, CA along with Jim Dunn, a friend. Jim was writing letters to his cousin, and Ron added a few sentences, then paragraphs, then separate letters. When on leave he met Jim's cousin, Donna Jerome, who was to become his wife. After his discharge they married and had a son, Kevin, while Ron attended EWU. He worked on the radio station, hosting a music show. He graduated with a BA in Journalism. His daughter, Lynne, was born during his first job in Lewiston, Idaho at KLEW TV, where his funny station breaks and imitations earned him advancement to the company's home radio station in Yakima, KIMA. He continued to be funny and provocative on his first professional radio show. Next, a move to Spokane's KSPO, a rock and roll station owned by Frank Sinatra and Danny Kay. He was very popular and garnered ratings well over thirty percent share. Next KREM, then to a larger market and talk show on KIRO Seattle called "Public Pulse." He interviewed celebrities from the arts, literature, and sports world, and many politicians. He had a knack for getting them to say unexpected things. His interviews were never routine. He did shows from the Space Needle. A move to Denver KOA, and a show with listener phone calls and interviews of well known people followed. His next move was again to a larger market, Cleveland, Ohio. WJW put up billboards saying "McArthur Occupies Cleveland." He expanded his interviews to include presidential hopefuls and their families, plus famous musicians and authors while including funny phone interviews. He called businesses to say outrageous things in a serious manner, like (to a taxidermist, about a gift for his brother who didn't hunt), "Maybe can you stuff a carrot?" A sports center, to fill his swimming pool with ping pong balls; a seamstress to make a bridal dress for a gorilla in a zoo sponsored gorilla wedding. He also broadcast his show from Stouffers Top of the Town. Next a move to New Orleans and program director of a radio station in the Super Dome, where he met many New Orleans Jazz greats. During the years with growing children they did traveling and camping vacations in many parts of the U.S. In 1983 with children grown, Ron and Donna moved back to Spokane because they wanted to be with family. They opened a Cajun Restaurant at Wellesley and Division. He sang the jingle advertising the eatery. He did "Midday With McArthur" at KXLY Radio, and a short stint on TV before retiring. After Ron retired, he and Donna traveled worldwide, going on more than twenty-two trips. They had fun and sheer joy being together. Often leaving the other tourists and wandering together among the local people for food, a public market, or just coffee. Ron had cancer two times and beat it twice, in 1979 and again in 2015. Every morning they said, thankfully, "We have one more day to spend together!" Ron bore health issues in his life with grace, dignity and humor, never imposing on anyone because of it. He fell in November of 2018 and spent 12 weeks in rehab to heal his hip. He accomplished that and began to walk again, but became ill in the middle of February. Ron passed away on February 26, 2019 with Donna, as always, by his side. Ron will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years, Donna; son Kevin McArthur (Margret); daughter Lynne McArthur Thiesen (Nick); sister-in-law Cherrie Rodrigue; grandchildren Megan McArthur, Nathan McArthur (Amanda), Neil McArthur, Travis Theisen, Kailee Theisen Miller (Kyle) and two great-grandchildren Corey and Brielle McArthur; niece Lisa Scott (Bill): nephew Jerry Schmer (Belinda) and daughters Sloan and SheaLee. Ron was preceded in death by his siblings Norman McArthur, Buster, Clifford, and Faith Baldwin Cook.

