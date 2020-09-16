1/2
Ronald Richard PASQUALE
1944 - 2020
PASQUALE, Ronald Richard Ronald Richard Pasquale was born to Ernest Pasquale and Juanita Johnson on May 14, 1944, in Spokane, WA. Ron had two sisters Penny and Linda. Ron enlisted in the United States Army and married Joanne Rogers in 1962. They had three children: Lynette, Ronnie, and Troy. They raised their family in Spokane. Ron was employed as a truck driver for over 30 years. He later changed professions and worked as a thermal engineer for the local Insulator's Union 8L. Ron and Joanne were married for 40 years until her passing from a long illness in 2002. Ron later met Kim Hutchings in August of 2017. The two of them lived with their Yorkshire terrier Oliver Bambino Pasquale for three years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and singing karaoke. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family which included five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda Howell, his wife Joanne and his daughter Lynette Borroz. Online condolences may be expressed at ThornhillValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
