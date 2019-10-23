Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Roy MCHANEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McHANEY, Ronald Roy (Age 76) October 28, 1942 - September 25, 2019 Ron McHaney, 76, of Spokane, Washington, pass-ed away in his home on September 25, 2019. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, October 27 at 1:30pm. The celebration will be held at St. Luke Lutheran, 9704 N. Division St., Spokane, WA 99218. Ron was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan. He was first in his family to go to college and attended Michigan State University earning a BS in Industrial Safety. After beginning a career in security, Ron transitioned into a long successful career in safety including 25 years at Kaiser Aluminum. In 1998, Ron started and ran his own successful safety consulting business until his death. Ron loved his family, friends, the outdoors, Michigan State University and hockey! He was a season ticket holder for the Chiefs from 1987 through 2006. In 2006 he moved to Portland, where he not only was a season ticket holder, but also billeted players for the 4 of 6 years he lived there. When he returned to Spokane in 2017, Ron and Mary Jean became season ticket holders and billets for the Spokane Chiefs. He thoroughly enjoyed being part of those boys lives, meeting their families and encouraging their dreams. Ron is survived by his second wife of 13 years, Mary Jean, his sister, Marlene Cesarz, his adult children, Roy McHaney (Kollette), Kelly Haack (Forrest), and his nine grandchildren, Whitnee, Harry, Joanna, Sydnee, Jason, Baylee, Justice, Ellee, and Winter along with his step children, Amy Harmon, Mark Mandell, Michael Harmon and Holly Harmon. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Katherine; his eldest daughter, Kristi; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spokane Chiefs Hockey Club C/O Spokane Chiefs Education Fund, 700 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201 or to your local hockey association in Ron's name.

McHANEY, Ronald Roy (Age 76) October 28, 1942 - September 25, 2019 Ron McHaney, 76, of Spokane, Washington, pass-ed away in his home on September 25, 2019. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, October 27 at 1:30pm. The celebration will be held at St. Luke Lutheran, 9704 N. Division St., Spokane, WA 99218. Ron was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan. He was first in his family to go to college and attended Michigan State University earning a BS in Industrial Safety. After beginning a career in security, Ron transitioned into a long successful career in safety including 25 years at Kaiser Aluminum. In 1998, Ron started and ran his own successful safety consulting business until his death. Ron loved his family, friends, the outdoors, Michigan State University and hockey! He was a season ticket holder for the Chiefs from 1987 through 2006. In 2006 he moved to Portland, where he not only was a season ticket holder, but also billeted players for the 4 of 6 years he lived there. When he returned to Spokane in 2017, Ron and Mary Jean became season ticket holders and billets for the Spokane Chiefs. He thoroughly enjoyed being part of those boys lives, meeting their families and encouraging their dreams. Ron is survived by his second wife of 13 years, Mary Jean, his sister, Marlene Cesarz, his adult children, Roy McHaney (Kollette), Kelly Haack (Forrest), and his nine grandchildren, Whitnee, Harry, Joanna, Sydnee, Jason, Baylee, Justice, Ellee, and Winter along with his step children, Amy Harmon, Mark Mandell, Michael Harmon and Holly Harmon. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Katherine; his eldest daughter, Kristi; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spokane Chiefs Hockey Club C/O Spokane Chiefs Education Fund, 700 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201 or to your local hockey association in Ron's name. Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close