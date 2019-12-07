Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald SCHULTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHULTZ, Ronald "A living legacy that can never be replaced, yet Lives on for generations to Come" On Sunday, December 1st, 2019, our beloved Ronald Schultz Dad, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, family member and last Anchor/ Matriarc, went home to the Lord and to be with his wife Carole Schultz. Understanding the significance of this loss is greater than one can imagine, yet at the same time its one of celebration and joy. For over the last 40 plus years Ron and Carole Schultz had opened their home to hundreds of children who have and are in the foster care system in the State of Washington. The significance of this is that not only did our parents provide services to so many, we as children learned early on that servant leadership is modeled and you lead by example. Ron was one that had a heart of gold and cared for those around him deeply. We as children learned from the years of sacrifice on the small family farm in Elk, Washington and the daily needs of all working and supporting each other as a family unit. Ron was that man who would do hay runs for the livestock we had on the farm, doing daily chores of milking, feeding the animals, driving kids to counseling and doctor's appointments, visitations, picking them up from school for being suspended or expelled for poor choices, yet not backing down and always being in your corner when your were at the worst possible moment in your life at that time. He was a patient and deliberate man sacrificing their home and space for so many for so many years without complaining and taking the challenges head on from all angles. Little did we know what legacy was being created or what would happen to us all in the future by showing us this way of life. Here we are today where his children and grandchildren are now carrying on the "Schultz Legacy" of giving back to those in need with the same heart, passion, grit and tenacious desire to provide a safe, consistent and structured home for kids. We will greatly miss our father and grandfather, be rest assured what has been created by the legacy of service will continue-on through all of us for many years to come. Ronald Schultz is survived by his children Darold and Becky Schultz, Donna and Joe Olsen Doreen Schultz, Thison Schultz, Connor Schultz, Kerry Schultz , Chris and Dalene Patterson, Andy and Lynda Patterson. His grandkids: Matt and Lacey Olsen, Sara and Jarred Roberg, Rachell and Phil Anderson, Evan and Janelle Masters, Sammie and Chris Eckhart, Willa Bowlick, Nate Horlacher, William Hawkins, David Villari, Clayton Ricks and numerous great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 9:00am at Heritage Funeral Home followed by Funeral at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home.

SCHULTZ, Ronald "A living legacy that can never be replaced, yet Lives on for generations to Come" On Sunday, December 1st, 2019, our beloved Ronald Schultz Dad, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, family member and last Anchor/ Matriarc, went home to the Lord and to be with his wife Carole Schultz. Understanding the significance of this loss is greater than one can imagine, yet at the same time its one of celebration and joy. For over the last 40 plus years Ron and Carole Schultz had opened their home to hundreds of children who have and are in the foster care system in the State of Washington. The significance of this is that not only did our parents provide services to so many, we as children learned early on that servant leadership is modeled and you lead by example. Ron was one that had a heart of gold and cared for those around him deeply. We as children learned from the years of sacrifice on the small family farm in Elk, Washington and the daily needs of all working and supporting each other as a family unit. Ron was that man who would do hay runs for the livestock we had on the farm, doing daily chores of milking, feeding the animals, driving kids to counseling and doctor's appointments, visitations, picking them up from school for being suspended or expelled for poor choices, yet not backing down and always being in your corner when your were at the worst possible moment in your life at that time. He was a patient and deliberate man sacrificing their home and space for so many for so many years without complaining and taking the challenges head on from all angles. Little did we know what legacy was being created or what would happen to us all in the future by showing us this way of life. Here we are today where his children and grandchildren are now carrying on the "Schultz Legacy" of giving back to those in need with the same heart, passion, grit and tenacious desire to provide a safe, consistent and structured home for kids. We will greatly miss our father and grandfather, be rest assured what has been created by the legacy of service will continue-on through all of us for many years to come. Ronald Schultz is survived by his children Darold and Becky Schultz, Donna and Joe Olsen Doreen Schultz, Thison Schultz, Connor Schultz, Kerry Schultz , Chris and Dalene Patterson, Andy and Lynda Patterson. His grandkids: Matt and Lacey Olsen, Sara and Jarred Roberg, Rachell and Phil Anderson, Evan and Janelle Masters, Sammie and Chris Eckhart, Willa Bowlick, Nate Horlacher, William Hawkins, David Villari, Clayton Ricks and numerous great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 9:00am at Heritage Funeral Home followed by Funeral at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close