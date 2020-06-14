HENRY, Ronald T. Ronald T. Henry, born February 19, 1946 passed away on June 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife, Sherrie; and three children, Reid Henry, Kate Montgomery, and Dawn Zosel. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Dylann, Aspen, Rowan, Nina, Renae, Jamisen, Julia and three great-grandchildren. Ron grew up in Spokane, WA attending Lewis and Clark High School. After completing high school he joined the military and served four years in the United States Navy. Ron was a Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served aboard the USS Henrico with rank of Petty Officer Third Class as a US Navy SEAL. During his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Ron was honorably discharged August 12, 1969. Ron was a dedicated volunteer of the National Ski Patrol at 49 Degrees North where he was an active patroller for more than 30 years. Ron was involved in many community organizations including the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Wanderer's Car Club, and VFW Post 51. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the VFW Post 51, 300 W. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 or to Horizon Hospice & Palliative Care, 608 E Holland Ave, Spokane, WA 99218.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store