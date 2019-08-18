TAYLOR, Ronald Vincent (Age 79) Ronald Vincent Taylor, 79, of Colfax, WA died August 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Ronald was born February 19, 1940 in Fort Sill, OK to Harry and Mary (O'Bleness) Taylor. He graduated from Cheney High School in 1958, following which he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge he attended E.W.U. Ron married Annette Davis in 1966 and they raised a family of five children. He became owner/operator of Colfax Meat Packing in 1971. Surviving are his wife Annette; his children Blaise, Justin, Rhani and Erin; 15 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his only sibling Carole, two grandsons and by his daughter Tanya who passed away earlier this year. He is greatly loved and respected and will be sorely missed by many. Recitation of the Holy Rosary is set for Monday evening, August 19, 2019 at 7 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colfax, WA. His Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday morning, August 20th at 11 AM at St. Patrick's. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to the Disabled American Veterans National Foundation, PO Box 96648, Washington, D.C., 20090. Online condolences may be sent to www.bruningfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019