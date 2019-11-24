Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. "Ron" WILSON. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM St. Mark Lutheran Church 2109 College Street SE Lacey , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Ronald W. Ronald "Ron" W. Wilson, 71, died peacefully in his sleep November 12, 2019, at his Lacey, WA home. Ron was born 25 December 1947 in Spokane, WA to Woodrow and Dorothie Wilson. He graduated from Freeman High School in 1965, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Ron majored in Geography, while in the Army ROTC program at Eastern Washington College. On a dare, having never sung before, he auditioned for and was accepted into ROTC's touring choir. On tour in Stanwood, WA, he met the love of his life, Judy Gran. She followed Ron to Eastern, joined the choir and the two wed in 1969. Ron and Judy sang together the rest of their days. Ron was a veteran of the Vietnam War , where he served with distinction. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his meritorious service. Ron was an Army Infantry Officer, who took pride in serving our country for 26 years. He retired in 1995, as a Lt. Colonel (P). The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. Ron also worked in Sales and retired for a second time, as a Program Manager for the Washington State Department of Emergency Management. Throughout his military and civilian career, he was known for his outstanding leadership, communication skills, dedication, and integrity. He cherished his choir directing days at Mt. Carmel Lutheran church in Wauwautosa, WI, and St. Mark Lutheran Church in Lacey, WA. He loved hosting choir parties. Ron sang a couple of years with PLU's Choral Union, directed a group called Spiritwind, and sang as a soloist on many occasions. His beautiful voice was a comfort in times of joy and sorrow. Ron and Judy enjoyed boating and traveling with family and friends. Holidays and events were special to him, and he made every get together seem as if there was no other place to be. If you didn't show up, he expected a good reason as to why not. He loved being on the giving and receiving end of a good prank, and had a great sense of humor. If you mentioned his name to folks, there was always a "Ron" story that followed. Ron often had a twinkle in his eye, and was passionate about life. He delighted in making people feel special. Ron was generous with his time, talents and resources. He doted on friends and family, and loved attending his grandchildren's basketball games, as they played and excelled both in high school and college. He was a devoted and loving family man first and foremost. Ron always made sure his "troops" were taken care of and that we all went first at events, his passing being the only exception. As a true leader, this time he insisted on going first. We will miss him dearly, and find comfort in knowing he will be there to welcome us home. In the meantime, he'd want us all to raise a glass. Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; two daughters, Debbie (Craig) Stevenson and Pamela (Charles) South; mother, Dorothie Wilson; three grandchildren, Rebecca Stevenson, Erik Stevenson and Abigail South; siblings, Dan (Diane Redd) Wilson and Sylvia (Duane) LaShaw, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Woodrow, 1989. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, November 30th, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College Street SE, in Lacey, WA. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments at the church immediately after the service. Ron will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory to: ; Safi School Project www.safischoolproject.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

