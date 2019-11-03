Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wayne MARTINI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARTINI, Ronald Wayne 11/28/1940 - 10/29/2019 After a long illness due to Chronic COPD/Emphysema, Ronald Wayne Martini peacefully went fishing with the King of Fishermen, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by loved ones at his home in Spokane, WA. He is preceded in death by his infant grandson Kyle; sisters Marie Demback and Grace Jones; parents Charles and Geraldine Martini. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jean Martini; sons Ronald Martini Jr. and Charles Martini; daughters Laura Martini, Wendy Martini, Jennifer and Shane Wooddell (son-in-law); brothers Edward Murray and Kenneth Martini; and sister Karen Purta. He has 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ron was born and raised in Middletown, NY. He honorably served 27 years in our Armed Forces, seven years in Army where he met Jean and 20 years in Air Force when he retired. He then had his business Martini's Lawncare Service for 20 years and retired. His passion was fishing and the outdoors. He loved Jesus, his Jeannie, family, friends, and our Country. He will be greatly missed and is dearly loved by all who he came in contact with. His family will be honoring his wishes by not hosting a memorial/funeral. He will be cremated at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services. His ashes will be buried at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA in Spring 2020. The VA Cemetery will hold a Military tribute, date to be determined at that time for family and friends. Interested parties may send cards, flowers, respects to Ron's residence or Holy Cross Funeral Home and/or website where they will have a tribute at

