VICK, Ronald Wayne (Age 76) March 28, 1943 - March 20, 2020 Ronald "Ron" was born in Spokane to Wayne and Bobbie Vick. He is survived by his two sons Jim, who held him in his arms at the time of his passing and DJ (wife Jenny) and three grandchildren, Makayla (17), Hana (15), and Eli (9). Also two sisters, Janet Hammer of Sammamish and Teree Barber (husband Ralph) of Sammamish. Ron is also survived by his dear friend Toni McGowan. Ron graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1961. He then became an apprentice Ironworker out of the Spokane Local Union #14, shortly thereafter he became a journeyman Ironworker. Ron enlisted in the Army and began his service in March of 1964. He served in Vietnam from July of '65 to July of '66. After his three years of service Ron continued his trade as a journeyman Ironworker until his retirement in 2000. His years as an Ironworker took him to many parts of the county. He worked lots of jobs with his dad, uncles and cousins. Cousin Don (wife Carol and children Vicki and Donnie) worked and shared much of life with Ron in the early years. During the fall season in the Spokane area, Ron was often off hunting with cousin Rick, who was also an Ironworker. Ron valued faith, family and capturing precious moments with his sons and grandkids, as well as hard work and being in the beauty of God's creation. While we are all grieved at Ron's passing, we are truly grateful Jim placed him in the arms of Jesus and we will see him again.

