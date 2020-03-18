|
RICKARD, Ronald William (Age 89) Passed away on March 11th, 2020 after several years of declining health. Born in Oshkosh, Nebraska to Paul and Clara Rickard (Jacobs). Ron grew up in Valley and Waitts Lake, WA, attending high school at North Central High School in Spokane before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ron fought in the Korean War for several years driving an amphibious landing craft. After his discharge and marrying his wife, Shirley, they settled near his family in Spokane. They had 63 years together raising a family, playing cards, and enjoying their cabin at Loon Lake and grandkids. Ron worked many years for Powers Candy and finished his working life as a typewriter repairman with Kershaw's Office Equipment. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley; a son, Brian; and brothers, Bob and Vic Rickard. Ron is survived by his two children: Bill (Maureen) Rickard and Melody (Ed) Tucker; four grandchildren: Rana Robb (Chris), Rachel Key (Bryan), Kelsey Rickard, and Travis Tucker, and four great-grandchildren: Ella, Mollie, Vivien, and Finn; his brother, Tom Rickard of Newport, WA, and long-time neighbor and friend, Alice McDowell, and numerous nephews and nieces. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Spokane Veterans Home and the staff at Emilie Court for their compassionate care. A private funeral service will be held, and a memorial celebration will be held at a future date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 18, 2020