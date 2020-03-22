Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Eugene SCHELL. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

SCHELL, Ronnie Eugene Born: July 23, 1931 in Portland Oregon to Adolf and Katherina (Giebelhouse) Schell. Ronnie died March 16, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Ronnie grew-up around Portland, Oregon. As a youngster he sold newspapers on the street corners. Ronnie had a beautiful singing voice and talked about the time he was selected from a group of people to sing on the radio and at several social functions. The family moved to Ruff, Washington where he worked on his father's dry land wheat farm. Ronnie attended grade school and high school in Moses Lake. WA where he met GayNell Ohlhausen his future wife. Ronnie was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married GayNell on one of his leaves from the service. The couple had three girls Colleen, Lois and Vicki. Ronnie bought a wheat and cattle ranch and settled near Hartline, WA. He was also known for his love of playing cards such as midnight pinochle games, and of making the best German sausage around. Ronnie also worked for the Agricultural Soil Conservation and the Federal Crop Insurance programs through-out his working years. Ronnie is survived by his daughters Colleen (George) Christ, Lois Morris and Vicki (Greg) Stintzi all of Spokane, WA along with seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Ronnie also has one sister Katherine Scheib of Mesa, AZ and several nieces and nephews. Ronnie is preceded in death by three brothers Richard, Buddy, Bennie Leonard Schell. A family graveside service was held at the Odessa Cemetery, Odessa, WA. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Hospital for the excellent care given to their father. Fond memories of expression and sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Schell family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020

