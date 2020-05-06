Rorey Anne COLE
1951 - 2020
COLE, Rorey Anne (Age 68) August 16, 1951 - April 30, 2020 My beautiful and brave mother, originally from Auburn, NY is flying in the Heavens after a 10 year long battle with cancer. She took her last breath at 6:45 am on April 30, 2020 in Spokane, WA. My mother was surrounded by her loved ones, singing her favorite songs and holding her close. Mom loved singing Karaoke, growing her gorgeous hydrangeas and decorating her shabby chic cottage. My mother was the most courageous woman I know. She was a fighter and stuck to her beliefs. She was caring, thoughtful and very giving. She valued her family more than anything and didn't want to let go. She expressed her love for the Lord and surrendered her life to him. She is loved by her family and will be missed and never forgotten. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly, father Robert and sister Brenda. She is survived by her mother Gloria Robbins, sister Gale Daines, brother Doran Robbins, ex-husband James Cole, her son Shawn Cole and Amanda and her daughter Tiffany Cole, her six grandchildren: Keiley, Taylor, Kaleb, Brayden, Cole and Roo, along with several nieces and nephews. The last words my mother spoke will never leave my mind. She said, "I will always be your mother, always!" We will be having a private celebration of life for her in May and wil,l of course, be having a karaoke party per her wish Until we meet again in the Serious Moonlight, I will love you always your little girl

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
