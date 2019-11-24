|
|
JONES, RosaLee RosaLee, our dear wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at home on November 4, 2019 in the loving care of her family and with the support of Hospice of Spokane. RosaLee was born on October 1, 1932 to Charlie William Keller and Violet Lucile Keller. Her family moved from Sharon Springs, Kansas to Mica, WA when she was five years old. She was the eldest of five siblings. She graduated from Central Valley High School in 1950. RosaLee continued her education at EWU where she obtained her teaching certificate and went on to teach third grade at Opportunity Grade School for six years. She then took time off to raise her three children. She later returned to her love of teaching as a Special Education Teaching Assistant at Evergreen Junior High until her retirement in 1997. RosaLee met her husband, Cal Jones, when she was twenty two while he was stationed at the Deep Creek Survival School at Fairchild AFB. They married shortly after and this year, on April 4, 2019, they happily celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary . One of her very special, lifelong passions was being involved with the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. She was the leader to her children's troops and then continued her service with the Boy Scouts of America for 48 years. During those 48 years, she ran the kitchen for almost very scouting event, helped lead at the District level, helped with Camporees and Pinewood Derby's and served as Round Table Commissioner for 30 years. She received many awards, the Huggy Bear Award, District Award for Merit, as well as the highest award for an adult volunteer in the Council, The Silver Beaver Award. She is loved, and now missed, by all of her Scouts. Traditions were very important to RosaLee. For 64 years of Christmas holidays, she prepared Kringle, a special Danish pastry. RosaLee learned this tradition from her mother-in-law when she was 23 years old and passed it on to her sister-in-law, daughter and grandchildren. She also provided many memory-making moments for family and relatives by organizing annual summer vacations. Some favorite locations were Long Beach, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, Big Creek and Huckleberry Campgrounds. One memory that portrays her resilient spirit occurred in 1996, during Ice Storm that caused the loss of power to many homes in the city for days and even weeks. Many found this to be a stressful event, but not RosaLee! She had planned to make jelly and, even without power, continued to do so on her camp stove. We all admired her ability to make do. Being "Grandma Ohma" was her greatest joy. She provided her grandchildren endless hours of fun activities including crafts, baking, playing board games, reading, and outside memories that took place in her beautiful yard and garden. Whether it was through teaching, scouting, or raising her children and grandchildren, RosaLee had a heart to encourage and nurture all of those in her care. RosaLee will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Cal Jones and their children, sons, Ed (Lynn), Alan, daughter, Leeann, (Scott). She will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren: Jessica, Cayce, Carson, Shane, Austin, Mikaela, Bryce, Brayden, and great-grandchildren: Bella, Ruger and by her brothers Bill (Patsy), Butch (Jan) and sisters Bobbi and Charlotte, and also numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of RosaLee's life will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 3:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley. Memorial donations in memory of RosaLee may be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur Street, Spokane, Washington 99202.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019