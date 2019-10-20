Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie DESCOTEAUX. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

DESCOTEAUX, Rosalie Rosalie was born on May 17, 1933 in Garden City, Kansas to Marion and Dorothy Kiddoo. She entered into rest on October 11, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She took piano lessons and was en-couraged to sing. She sang her first solo in a local talent contest at the age of five. She sang solos often over the years at weddings, graduations, church and the school choir. Music was one of her favorite things, and she learned to play the saxophone, and was in the school band in grade school and high school, at Lindberg High School in Valleyford, WA. Her family lived in Greenacres for a short period of time before moving to Moran Prairie in 1946. She met her husband, Joe, in her senior year, and they married shortly after she graduated. She followed him around the country and overseas for twenty years. He retired from a twenty year career in the Air Force, and they moved to Rockford, WA. They built two homes over the next seventeen years. She drew the plans and helped him and their three sons to build the houses. She loved art and took oil painting classes, and was especially fond of lighthouses. She painted many pictures of lighthouses. Joe retired from the post office in 1990, and they went on many trips, and she loved to go camping. She bowled in leagues for many years, and also took up square dancing. Her husband of 63 years passed away in 2015, and she missed him every day. She is survived by her three sons, Maurice (Mellody), Rick, and Jerry (Colleen). She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Amy, Raquel, Matt, Jared, Joe, Hannah and also ten great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her brother, George Kiddoo, and her sister, Margaret Denton who lovingly took care of her in her last week of life. She truly will be missed. We will be having a celebration of life service in the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park at 5200 W. Wellesley Ave. on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00 pm. Graveisde service to follow. Online guestbook

