BOILEAU, Rosalie Irene (Gaffney) (Age 96) She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 9, 2019, her 96th birthday. Rosalie was born May 9, 1923 on her grandfather's homestead north of Sprague, Washington to James Joseph and Elizabeth Mary (Ringwood) Gaffney. She is a descendant of two large Irish families that homesteaded near Sprague in the Washington Territory. She was raised on her father's farm and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Sprague. During WWII she worked for Boeing in Renton, on the B17 project. Later she worked for the Aluminum Company of America Plant at Trentwood near Spokane. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Robert Boileau of Spokane. They raised four sons and a daughter in north Spokane. She was a homemaker and daycare provider. She was always proud of her Irish heritage and Catholic faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, Roy, and Jim, and baby sister Mary, husband Robert and her oldest son Paul. Survived by sons Steve (Carol), Bill (Meng), Joe (Donna); daughter Mary (Scott) Kline; grandchildren David (Tanya) Boileau, Andrew (Betsy) Boileau, Katie (Kris) Johnson, Jennifer (Jerry) Martin, Jillian Boileau (Tony), Jacob (Megan) Boileau, Ben Boileau, Jeremy Kelly (Leslie), Sara (Zach) Blight, and Alex Kline; and 17 great-grandchildren; three nieces Katherine (Marc) Savaria, Theresa (Dan) Miller, and Rose (Ivan) Corley; and her dear friend Brenda Fellows. A Vigil Service will be held at Hennessey Smith Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St. at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17th. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18th, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd. with Fr. Darrin Connall, as Celebrant followed by Committal Service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Poor Clare Sisters, 4419 N. Hawthorne St., Spokane 99205 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane 99202. To leave an online condolence to Rosalie's family, please visit our website at

