SMITH, Rosalie M. (Age 91) Rosalie Mary Smith of Spokane, WA entered into rest March 14, 2020 at age 91. Rosalie was born May 18, 1928 in San Jose, California to Rosalia and Antonio Butera. She was married to Willis Smith on October 7, 1960. Together they raised two children and celebrated 59 years of marriage. She was a bookkeeper for most of her career and later in life performed medical billing. She was a member of St. Paschal Parish and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking and her family. She is survived by her husband Willis; daughter Lia (Tony) Marrazzo; four grandchildren, Michael (Heidi), Eric (Rachel), Jason (Cortni) and Chris (Dawn) Marrazzo; and 11 great-grandchildren Kasey, Ashley, Emalee, Matthew, James, Jadon, Hunter, Lucas, Colton, Dillon, and Elianna Marrazzo. She was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Anthony Smith; her mother and father; sisters Lena Lurgio and Anne Navara; and brother Vincent Butera. We will miss her steadfast love, quick wit, humor and strength. Due to current social distancing requirements, no viewing will be scheduled, and services will be arranged at a later date. To leave online condolence to Rose's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020