Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanne Marie Albers ARNZEN. View Sign Service Information Blackmer Funeral Home 305 N Mill St Grangeville , ID 83530 (208)-983-0740 Send Flowers Obituary

ARNZEN, Rosanne Marie Albers Rosanne Marie Albers Arnzen, a long resident of Grangeville, ID went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020 in Spokane, WA after passing from lung cancer at the age of 78. Rosanne was born in Orofino, ID on July 3, 1941 to Almon and Genevieve Albers. She was the oldest of six children who grew up on the family ranch north of Nezperce, ID. She graduated from Nezperce High School and attended Holy Names College in Spokane. She married Henry Arnzen on October 22, 1960 in Nezperce and moved shortly thereafter to Grangeville, ID where they raised their five children. Rosanne was at the family home until a year ago, when she moved to Spokane to meet her increasing medical needs. She was a resident of Moran Vista Assisted Living for the last year where she brought joy and laughs to new friends. Rosanne was an active volunteer while raising her family. She was involved in Jayceettes, where she was once awarded Jayceette Mother of the Year. She was also a member and volunteer at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alter Society and Soroptimist Club. She sold Avon for many years and worked in Medical Records at the Grangeville Convalescent Center. She then opened her own business, "Just for You", a tanning and body toning studio. She particularly enjoyed helping people to improve their health and movement with her automated toning machines. She loved to dance, play pinochle, rehash old stories of her childhood and her children's adventures and misadventures. She particularly had a soft spot for others who may have been less fortunate than her. Anyone who came to her house was always met with open arms and love, were fed whether hungry or not, and became part of the family. This extended "family" seemed to grow around the 4th of July every year when everyone enjoyed her famous potato salad, homemade pies and hospitality. The Fourth of July celebration will never be the same without her. We will greatly miss her grace, wit, humility, generosity, intuition, hospitality and "oh my garsh" moments. Rosanne is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, her parents and her infant sister Beauna Ann. She is survived by her children: Jerry (Janell) Arnzen of Grangeville, ID; Diane (Ken) Foss of Pelham, AL; Karen (Mike) Schmitz of Spokane, WA; Tom (Margie) Arnzen of Spokane, WA; Valerie (Geoff) Mann of Beverly Hills, CA. She was very proud of her 10 grandchildren, and she had a special relationship with each of them: Brittany, Tyler and Cameron Foss; Jacey and Kally Arnzen; Jack and Andie Schmitz; Grady, Rachel and Sydney Arnzen. She is also survived by her siblings: Richard Albers, Randy (Ann) Albers, Ronald Albers, Suzette (Donald) Tunnell. With current events limiting funeral options, there will be a public viewing on Thursday, April 16th from 4-6PM at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville ID, and a private family graveside service on Friday. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in honor of Rosanne to the or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

ARNZEN, Rosanne Marie Albers Rosanne Marie Albers Arnzen, a long resident of Grangeville, ID went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020 in Spokane, WA after passing from lung cancer at the age of 78. Rosanne was born in Orofino, ID on July 3, 1941 to Almon and Genevieve Albers. She was the oldest of six children who grew up on the family ranch north of Nezperce, ID. She graduated from Nezperce High School and attended Holy Names College in Spokane. She married Henry Arnzen on October 22, 1960 in Nezperce and moved shortly thereafter to Grangeville, ID where they raised their five children. Rosanne was at the family home until a year ago, when she moved to Spokane to meet her increasing medical needs. She was a resident of Moran Vista Assisted Living for the last year where she brought joy and laughs to new friends. Rosanne was an active volunteer while raising her family. She was involved in Jayceettes, where she was once awarded Jayceette Mother of the Year. She was also a member and volunteer at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alter Society and Soroptimist Club. She sold Avon for many years and worked in Medical Records at the Grangeville Convalescent Center. She then opened her own business, "Just for You", a tanning and body toning studio. She particularly enjoyed helping people to improve their health and movement with her automated toning machines. She loved to dance, play pinochle, rehash old stories of her childhood and her children's adventures and misadventures. She particularly had a soft spot for others who may have been less fortunate than her. Anyone who came to her house was always met with open arms and love, were fed whether hungry or not, and became part of the family. This extended "family" seemed to grow around the 4th of July every year when everyone enjoyed her famous potato salad, homemade pies and hospitality. The Fourth of July celebration will never be the same without her. We will greatly miss her grace, wit, humility, generosity, intuition, hospitality and "oh my garsh" moments. Rosanne is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, her parents and her infant sister Beauna Ann. She is survived by her children: Jerry (Janell) Arnzen of Grangeville, ID; Diane (Ken) Foss of Pelham, AL; Karen (Mike) Schmitz of Spokane, WA; Tom (Margie) Arnzen of Spokane, WA; Valerie (Geoff) Mann of Beverly Hills, CA. She was very proud of her 10 grandchildren, and she had a special relationship with each of them: Brittany, Tyler and Cameron Foss; Jacey and Kally Arnzen; Jack and Andie Schmitz; Grady, Rachel and Sydney Arnzen. She is also survived by her siblings: Richard Albers, Randy (Ann) Albers, Ronald Albers, Suzette (Donald) Tunnell. With current events limiting funeral options, there will be a public viewing on Thursday, April 16th from 4-6PM at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville ID, and a private family graveside service on Friday. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in honor of Rosanne to the or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations