DAVENPORT, Roscoe James "Ross" Ross was born to Roscoe and Mary Davenport on April 17, 1929 at the family home in Priest River, ID. He passed on March 10, 2019 at home in Spokane, WA. Ross wanted to leave high school early and enlist in the service to defend our country during WWII but his plan did not meet with the approval of his parents. After high school he enlisted with the US Navy during the Korean War. He asked to be sent to the war zone but ended up stationed in Trinidad as a tail gunner on a PBY flying around the Caribbean. Did he have some stories to tell about that! After completing his service to our country he returned home and started working in the woods as a sawyer. After nine years of falling trees he moved to Spokane and attended Whitworth College on the GI Bill. Needing a better income he put his education on hold and started a new career in sales. He was a natural salesman and really enjoyed talking to people and telling jokes. He worked for Boyd's Coffee Co. for many years while going to night school at Whitworth. He graduated in his forties and worked his way up to Vice President and Head of Sales. He retired from Boyd's at 62 and started traveling. Europe was one of his favorite destinations. He was an excellent artist and loved painting and drawing. He also enjoyed woodworking and fine Scotch! If anything broke he could fix it. His favorite thing in life was fishing at Sekiu, WA. for that giant King Salmon. Ross is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Arleen; his children, Ross (Sue), Laura (Jerry), Jeff and Beth; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Mike Gaines who was his special caregiver and friend. Dad, you will be missed and loved forever! You were the best Dad we could ever ask for! All are invited to attend the service for Ross to be held on Friday, March 22 at 2pm at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Monroe. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2019