BYE, Rose Adele Rose Adele was born to Otho and Bessie Frederick in Coulee City, Washington on September 1, 1931, the third of three girls and raised on their wheat farm, attending a one room school until her family moved to town when she was 12. Just before her sophomore year, her family moved to Greenacres, WA where she attended Central Valley High School. She went from being President of her freshman class of about 10 students to "a nobody in her sophomore class of about 80". After graduating she attended Whitworth College for a year. Her family began attending Greenacres Tabernacle where she met John Bye, whom she married November 6, 1953. She worked at an insurance job for six years and three more years part time before having children. She was active in Church all her life, attending Valley Assembly of God for the last 58 years and was involved in Christian Women's club for some years. Summer weekends were spent at their cabin on Twin Lakes, Idaho, "the other resort". After her three boys, Rick, Arne, and Barry finished school she worked part time with John in his accounting business. During this time they were able to travel and see much of the world. After retirement they spent the winter months in Mesa, Arizona, where they often entertained visiting family and friends. Rose was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. She also took up painting as well as ceramics and porcelain. Rose passed away February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Fern Dormaier, Betty Brecto and her husband John. She is survived by her three sons and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Spokane Valley Assembly of God, 15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020