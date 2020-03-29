Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose E. HITCHCOCK. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

HITCHCOCK, Rose E. (Age 90) On Monday, March 23, 2020 Rose Ellen (Orchard) Hitchcock passed away at the age of 90 in Spokane, WA. Rose was born December 24, 1929 in Devils Lake, North Dakota to Fred and Katherine (Dishart) Orchard. She was the youngest of 13 children, and is survived by two sisters, Bea (Orchard) Wienand of Quincy, WA and Irene (Orchard) Rabel of Spokane. Born in those earliest months of the Great Depression, when poverty was the norm and everyone was wanting, she learned early that we must love and care for those in need. This defined her life. She joined, with her family, that great westward migration that brought hundreds of thousands from the "Heartland" to the Far West. They settled in Spokane in 1940 and she graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1947. Later that summer, Rose eloped with Kenneth Hitchcock to Alberton, Montana where they married on August 18, 1947 before establishing their home in Spokane. For the next 30+ years she devoted herself to the caring and raising of their children and helping Kenny with his business ventures as treasurer, secretary and office manager. Children were their most precious assets and, when Rose and Kenneth realized they would not have children of their own, they adopted six children: Wayne Hitchcock (Laurie), Winnie Nelson (Dave), Alma McNamee (Brian), Keven Hitchcock (Mary) and Ellen Starosta (Steve) all of Spokane, WA and Daryl Hitchcock (Marta) of Leysin, Switzerland, who all survive her. She also leaves a rich legacy as the beloved grandmother and matriarch of her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she played surrogate mom to any number of nieces and nephews through the years, as any member of the extended family was always welcomed as her own. Rosie taught us all about finding joy in the everyday, and the power of prayer when things become difficult. With a twinkle in her eye to light up a room, the infectious giggle of a schoolgirl, and a healthy topping of "Catholic guilt" when needed, she brought family together throughout her life. She was the host of many epic Easter egg hunts uniting cousins of all ages and across both sides of the family. Family picnics, family campouts and family holidays were the ties that bound us together. She took literally the message to feed, clothe, care for, and love the less fortunate. Christian charity meant that no one was ever turned away from a visit with Rose, even if all she had to give was a kind word to lift one's spirit, she gave us that too. After her children grew up and moved out of the house, she ran, for more than 30 years, an Adult Family Home where she cared for the elderly as if they were her own children, loving and nurturing them on their last journey in this life. Surely they were there to greet her and welcome her home to her final resting place. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane at PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA. 99210. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date, TBD.

