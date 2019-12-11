Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose BERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. BERING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERING, Rose M. (Age 66) Rose M. Bering, 66, resident of Spokane, Washington died December 08, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in New Jersey to Edward and Mary Del Rosso. A nurse of over 40 years, she lived a life of compassion and giving. Having a son born with Down Syndrome she understood the challenges involved. This led her to opening her home to other families to care for other children with disabilities. After moving to Spokane, she found that there was a need for the elderly. She spent the last 20+ years serving the elderly community. She recently became a member of the American Italian Club where she participated in a meatball cookoff contest and was proud to be crowned the winner. Rose was the essence of Christmas and this would be seen in her generous giving and holiday spirit. Her presence guaranteed that all would eat well, laugh hard and feel loved. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemarie Becker and husband Bruce Eberle, and Sarah Dolan and husband Kevin Dolan; grandchildren Matthew and Thea Kiebach, David McDonald and Gabrielle Becker; Heather Jezior, Tylor, Tanner and Travis Eberle, great-grandchildren Liam Kramm and Zoey Jezior; sister Pauline Surowiec, brothers Edward and Robert Del Rosso, chosen sister Jean Ryan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Join the family in celebrating Rose's life and Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 am at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now