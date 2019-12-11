|
BERING, Rose M. (Age 66) Rose M. Bering, 66, resident of Spokane, Washington died December 08, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in New Jersey to Edward and Mary Del Rosso. A nurse of over 40 years, she lived a life of compassion and giving. Having a son born with Down Syndrome she understood the challenges involved. This led her to opening her home to other families to care for other children with disabilities. After moving to Spokane, she found that there was a need for the elderly. She spent the last 20+ years serving the elderly community. She recently became a member of the American Italian Club where she participated in a meatball cookoff contest and was proud to be crowned the winner. Rose was the essence of Christmas and this would be seen in her generous giving and holiday spirit. Her presence guaranteed that all would eat well, laugh hard and feel loved. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemarie Becker and husband Bruce Eberle, and Sarah Dolan and husband Kevin Dolan; grandchildren Matthew and Thea Kiebach, David McDonald and Gabrielle Becker; Heather Jezior, Tylor, Tanner and Travis Eberle, great-grandchildren Liam Kramm and Zoey Jezior; sister Pauline Surowiec, brothers Edward and Robert Del Rosso, chosen sister Jean Ryan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Join the family in celebrating Rose's life and Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 am at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019