DUNN, Rose Marie (1921 2019) Rose Dunn died peacefully on December 16th, 2019 at her home in Snohomish, WA accompanied by her daughters and son-in-law. She was born August 18, 1921 in Spokane, WA the youngest of three girls and three boys to Francesco Leone and Maria Francesca (Cozza) Leone. Rose attended Garfield Grade School and North Central High School where she graduated in 1938. She met her future husband John Dunn at Geiger Field where he was stationed in the Army and she was working as an Office Assistant, they married November 1, 1943 and had two daughters Catherine and Patti. She retired as an Office Assistant where she worked in the pharmacy at Veterans Hospital in Spokane. She was a volunteer at the IRS from 1992 2008 where she provided Tax Counseling and Income Tax Assistance for the Elderly. She was active in the Women's Auxillary at ST Aloysius Catholic Church as well as a being a Eucharist Minister and tour guide. She was also instrumental in Bylaws being changed to allow Italian women to become participating members of the American Italian Club. She wasn't afraid to tackle something she was passionate about head on, and you always knew where Mom stood on issues. She was the Matriarch of the family, friends to many, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles, Giuseppe, and Anthony, her sisters Martha (Leone) Perry, and Lucille (Leone) Robbins and 1 granddaughter. She is survived by her two daughters, Patti Dunn Miller and Catherine (Loren) Friedrichsen, four grandchildren Jon (Jen) Friedrichsen, Nich (Nicole) Friedrichsen, Melissa (Wil) Sundberg, Josh (Alisa) Miller, and nine great-grandchildren Ellie, Avery, Ian, Keagan, Gracyn, Aiden, Nora, Mady, and Finn, four nieces Marilyn, Linda, Catherine, and Carol, and one nephew Tobe. We would like to thank the amazing team from Providence Hospice for the care they provided Mom allowing her to remain at home, and the support they provided our family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, July 17th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 300 E Boone Ave in Spokane, followed by a luncheon from 11:00am 12:30 pm at O'Malley Hall in the basement of the Church. Private Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201 in the name of Rose Dunn.

