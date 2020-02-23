Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Halsey KOWZAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOWZAN, Rose Marie (Age 65) February 24, 1954 - January 27, 2020 Rose Marie Halsey Kowzan, 65, passed away on January 27, 2020, due to complications from scleroderma. She was born February 24 ,1954, in San Antonio, TX, to Melvin Wayne Halsey and Louise Ybarra Halsey. Mel was in the US Air Force, and the family lived in Japan, Spain and Texas, settling in Spokane. Rose started working for the US Postal Service in 1979 and was medically retired in 1994. She leaves behind her husband of 31 years, John Kowzan, son Cary (Hope), grandson Tanner, brother John (Kami) Halsey, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her little dog Babs and best friends Rocky and Shirley. She is preceded in death by her parents. Rose had integrity, a sweet, tenacious spirit, an ironic sense of humor, and a beautiful smile. She lived with dignity and poise, refusing to submit to pain and ill health. She loved to read, learn,shop,go to movies, garden, listen to music, meet new people, and travel to warm climates to soak up the sun. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, cook, homemaker, friend, and caretaker to her parents. She will be missed. No services are planned. Rose would want all her loved ones to drink a toast to her memory.

