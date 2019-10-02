Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Service 11:00 AM Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

, Rose Marie (Age 83) Long time Wasilla resident Rose Marie Smith, 83, passed away September 16, 2019 at Providence Hospital surrounded by family and friends. A service, officiated by Deacon Jon Hermon of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was held September 28 at Valley Funeral Home Wasilla, Alaska followed by a Reception at Wasilla Area Seniors. Rose was born April 16, 1936 in Spokane, WA. to Arthur and Virginia Walker and graduated from High School in 1954. She married Raymond D. Smith April 7, 1956 in Spokane. Rose, Raymond, and their children moved to Anchorage, Alaska in June of 1964. Rose was a loving wife and mother that supported her husband and all the kids in their various work, fishing, school, and community activities. She was a cub scout leader for her two sons and a brownie/girl scout leader for her daughters. Her personal interests included T.O.P.S club, playing pinochle with friends and family, dancing whenever she could coerce her husband into it, as well as sewing, crocheting, needle point, and making quilts for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. St. Patrick's Day was her favorite celebration. Rose volunteered at American Legion Post 33 as well as the Wasilla Senior Center. Rose's family wrote; This loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend will be remembered for her caring and nurturing character and always being available to help family and friends without hesitation. Unconditional Love would be the best way to describe this fantastic woman who will be dearly missed by anyone that ever encountered her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and daughter, Roberta Phelps and is survived by her children; Randall Smith and wife Cathy, Rick Smith, Renee Malay and husband Kerry, Rhonda Smith, Rachelle Howard, and Rebecca Shaw, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brother Bill Walker, sisters Pat Paullin and Jeanne Corey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rose will be interred with her husband at a later date at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.

SMITH , Rose Marie (Age 83) Long time Wasilla resident Rose Marie Smith, 83, passed away September 16, 2019 at Providence Hospital surrounded by family and friends. A service, officiated by Deacon Jon Hermon of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was held September 28 at Valley Funeral Home Wasilla, Alaska followed by a Reception at Wasilla Area Seniors. Rose was born April 16, 1936 in Spokane, WA. to Arthur and Virginia Walker and graduated from High School in 1954. She married Raymond D. Smith April 7, 1956 in Spokane. Rose, Raymond, and their children moved to Anchorage, Alaska in June of 1964. Rose was a loving wife and mother that supported her husband and all the kids in their various work, fishing, school, and community activities. She was a cub scout leader for her two sons and a brownie/girl scout leader for her daughters. Her personal interests included T.O.P.S club, playing pinochle with friends and family, dancing whenever she could coerce her husband into it, as well as sewing, crocheting, needle point, and making quilts for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. St. Patrick's Day was her favorite celebration. Rose volunteered at American Legion Post 33 as well as the Wasilla Senior Center. Rose's family wrote; This loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend will be remembered for her caring and nurturing character and always being available to help family and friends without hesitation. Unconditional Love would be the best way to describe this fantastic woman who will be dearly missed by anyone that ever encountered her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and daughter, Roberta Phelps and is survived by her children; Randall Smith and wife Cathy, Rick Smith, Renee Malay and husband Kerry, Rhonda Smith, Rachelle Howard, and Rebecca Shaw, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brother Bill Walker, sisters Pat Paullin and Jeanne Corey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rose will be interred with her husband at a later date at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close