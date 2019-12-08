Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie VILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VILL, Rose Marie Rose Marie Vill, 83, of Portland, OR passed away Sunday November 24th after a brief struggle with cancer. The youngest of eleven children, Rose was born on October 11, 1936 in Tekoa, Washington to Leo and Mary Ella Donahoe. Rose attended St. Aloysius Gonzaga School and graduated from Holy Names Academy in Spokane, WA. She married the late Jack Vill in 1959 and they lived together in Spokane, WA before Rose relocated to Portland, OR in 2000. Rose worked for Jack Vill Ski and Sport, The Red Barn, Sunset Sports and Nordstrom through the years while raising her family. She loved being a wife, mother, sister and a friend. Everyone who met Rose fell in love with her amazing sense of humor; she had a unique way of making everyone laugh and smile. She was also a person of impeccable style, grace, humor and beauty with a strong sense of family. She was loved and respected by so many who knew her. Rose will be deeply missed. Rose is survived by one brother Mike Donahoe of Spokane, WA; her five children Sean Vill of Hood River, OR, Denise Vill-Olson (Chris) of Spokane, WA, Gigi Vill (Kevin Foreman) of Portland, OR, Tina Schiff (Tod) of Portland, OR, and Charisse Vill of Vancouver, WA; five grandchildren Milena Vill, Ian Schiff, Stefan Vill-Olson, Alison Schiff and Jack Cramer; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Rose is preceded in death by husband Jack Vill, granddaughter Jacquiline Schiff, parents Leo and Mary Ella Donahoe, sisters Leona Shein, Mary Ellen (Micky) Owens, Betty Timmerman, and brothers William, Patrick, Gene, Bob, Dan and Jerry Donahoe. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Oregon Hospice & Palliative Care Association.

VILL, Rose Marie Rose Marie Vill, 83, of Portland, OR passed away Sunday November 24th after a brief struggle with cancer. The youngest of eleven children, Rose was born on October 11, 1936 in Tekoa, Washington to Leo and Mary Ella Donahoe. Rose attended St. Aloysius Gonzaga School and graduated from Holy Names Academy in Spokane, WA. She married the late Jack Vill in 1959 and they lived together in Spokane, WA before Rose relocated to Portland, OR in 2000. Rose worked for Jack Vill Ski and Sport, The Red Barn, Sunset Sports and Nordstrom through the years while raising her family. She loved being a wife, mother, sister and a friend. Everyone who met Rose fell in love with her amazing sense of humor; she had a unique way of making everyone laugh and smile. She was also a person of impeccable style, grace, humor and beauty with a strong sense of family. She was loved and respected by so many who knew her. Rose will be deeply missed. Rose is survived by one brother Mike Donahoe of Spokane, WA; her five children Sean Vill of Hood River, OR, Denise Vill-Olson (Chris) of Spokane, WA, Gigi Vill (Kevin Foreman) of Portland, OR, Tina Schiff (Tod) of Portland, OR, and Charisse Vill of Vancouver, WA; five grandchildren Milena Vill, Ian Schiff, Stefan Vill-Olson, Alison Schiff and Jack Cramer; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Rose is preceded in death by husband Jack Vill, granddaughter Jacquiline Schiff, parents Leo and Mary Ella Donahoe, sisters Leona Shein, Mary Ellen (Micky) Owens, Betty Timmerman, and brothers William, Patrick, Gene, Bob, Dan and Jerry Donahoe. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Oregon Hospice & Palliative Care Association. https://oregonhospice.org/donate/ A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in Portland, OR and in the spring in Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close