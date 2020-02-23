Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Zodrow ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Rose Marie Zodrow (Age 88) Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Rose Marie Anderson passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The first of eight children born to Henry and Gertrude (Wissink) Zodrow on August 15, 1931, Rose attended school in Chewelah, completing her education in 1949 at Marycliff High School in Spokane. Her parents instilled in her a strong work ethic and an equally strong Catholic faith. Rose married Charles Neal Anderson on October 16, 1954. Together, they raised five boys, who kept the entire family busy through countless school and athletic events. Though surrounded by men and being the shortest among them she was without doubt the strongest. Born in Chewelah just one year after St. Joseph's Hospital was constructed, Rose formed a lifelong connection to the Dominican Sisters who founded the hospital. She worked there during her teenage years, earning enough money to help pay for indoor plumbing in her parents' home. Later, she volunteered with DominiCare to visit the frail, impaired, and homebound, and as a Eucharistic Minister for the hospital and long-term care patients. She also served as chairperson on the St. Joseph's board of directors when the new hospital opened in 1983. And she passed away in the loving care of the St. Joseph's staff. While Neal served as manager of the Chewelah Grange Supply (Cenex) a hub where area farmers and community folks gathered as much for conversation as for supplies Rose worked alongside him as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1996. She was a lifelong active member of St. Mary of the Rosary Church, where she taught religious education and served as a member of the finance council for several years. While she passed away due to complications from a fall, it seems fitting that the accident occurred on the steps of St. Mary's while on her way to Saturday mass. Rose was proceeded in death by her parents, her loving husband Neal, and her oldest son, Randy; her brother Harold Zodrow; and her sister Sharlene Andrews. She is survived by four sons Marty Anderson of Chewelah, Chuck (CK) Anderson (Linda) of Spokane, Harry Anderson (Renae) of Mead, and Gale Anderson (Gretchen) of Mead; grandchildren that she loved so dearly Haley and Hannah Anderson, Alex and Abby Anderson, and Kaley and Hayden Anderson; siblings Joan Watson (Lyle) of Chewelah, Claudine Todd (Wes) of Spokane, Michael Zodrow (Bruce) of Seattle, Richard Zodrow (Jill) of Honolulu, and Father Nathan Zodrow of Mt. Angel Abbey, Oregon; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. We remember our beloved Rose as a kind, quiet, patient, and loving mother. Her neighbor and good friend Sister Mary Toeckes said it best: "Rose was a beautiful example of faith." Services in reflection of Rose M. Anderson will begin with a Rosary at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, both at the St. Mary of the Rosary Catholic Church in Chewelah, Washington. The graveside service and vault interment and reception will follow the Mass. Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Mary of the Rosary Church in Chewelah. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

