Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary BECKWITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BECKWITH, Rose Mary She was born September 8, 1932 in Medical Lake, Washington to Harry and Inez (Heyer) Watson. She entered into peace in Spokane, Washington March 10, 2020. She graduated from Medical Lake High School in 1950. She married Alan R. Beckwith on August 16, 1954. He passed away in 1997. They had two sons. Terry R. Beckwith currently residing in Medical Lake. And Michael A. Beckwith currently residing in McCall and Sandpoint, Idaho. She worked as a cafeteria manager in the Cheney School District. The family lived primarily in the Cheney and Medical Lake area. They loved the outdoors and actively enjoyed it. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this spring. May we all be at peace and free from suffering.

BECKWITH, Rose Mary She was born September 8, 1932 in Medical Lake, Washington to Harry and Inez (Heyer) Watson. She entered into peace in Spokane, Washington March 10, 2020. She graduated from Medical Lake High School in 1950. She married Alan R. Beckwith on August 16, 1954. He passed away in 1997. They had two sons. Terry R. Beckwith currently residing in Medical Lake. And Michael A. Beckwith currently residing in McCall and Sandpoint, Idaho. She worked as a cafeteria manager in the Cheney School District. The family lived primarily in the Cheney and Medical Lake area. They loved the outdoors and actively enjoyed it. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this spring. May we all be at peace and free from suffering. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close