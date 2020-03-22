BECKWITH, Rose Mary She was born September 8, 1932 in Medical Lake, Washington to Harry and Inez (Heyer) Watson. She entered into peace in Spokane, Washington March 10, 2020. She graduated from Medical Lake High School in 1950. She married Alan R. Beckwith on August 16, 1954. He passed away in 1997. They had two sons. Terry R. Beckwith currently residing in Medical Lake. And Michael A. Beckwith currently residing in McCall and Sandpoint, Idaho. She worked as a cafeteria manager in the Cheney School District. The family lived primarily in the Cheney and Medical Lake area. They loved the outdoors and actively enjoyed it. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this spring. May we all be at peace and free from suffering.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020