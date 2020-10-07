1/1
Rose Mary T. NELSON
NELSON, Rose Mary T. (Age 73) June 14, 1947 - September 4, 2020 Rose Mary T. Nelson passed away on September 4, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Rose Mary Teresa Nelson was born on June 14, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri. She is survived by her brother Victor Schwantner Jr. and sister-in-law Mary Jane Schwantner. At around the age of 25 years old, Rose Mary moved to Washington state to be closer to them. That is when she met the love of her life, Al Smith, on New Year's Eve. They moved to Elk, WA where they started a contracting company that they ran for 40 years. Al and Rose had 43 1/2 years of ever-lasting love together and raised six children and three grandchildren together. Rose has always been the glue that held our family together, through the good times and especially through the bad times. She's been our strength, our bond, our family force to live and love each day. She leaves behind her six children: Ron Schwantner, Shelly Cotter, Curtis Nelson, Calvin Nelson, Rosalie Phillips and Paul Nelson; also her three grandkids: Jordon Cotter, Dayton Womack and Kaden Dunnel, who she helped raise. She had many life-long friends and family, buy too many to list. Her presence alone touched so many lives that she will be loved and remembered forever. We are so broken-hearted that this tragedy came. It happened way too soon. You are forever in our hearts, forever in our thoughts and you will be loved and missed forever! To view and sign Rose's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
