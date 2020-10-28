1/1
Rose R. MARCOTTE
1956 - 2020
MARCOTTE, Rose R. Rose R. Marcotte, age 64, passed away October 25, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born January 21, 1956 in Echague, Isabela, Philippines, the daughter of Pasqual and Esperansa (Aulet) Rivera. Rose is survived by her husband of almost 41 years Russell "Rusty" Marcotte; her sister Elaine VanSant of San Diego, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in the Seattle area. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10am-12noon and will take place at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA. Current Covid-19 restrictions apply. Rose will be laid to rest in Vermont. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
