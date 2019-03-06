Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Tomasina Cannata AQUINO. View Sign

AQUINO, Rose Tomasina Cannata (Age 95) Of Spokane, WA, went to rest on March 4, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes. Rose was born in Spokanen, WA on September 22, 1923 to Italian immigrant parents, Salvatore and Marietta (Sepia) Cannata. She attended Garfield Elementary, Havermale and graduated North Central High School in 1941. Rose met her husband Louie at an American-Italian Club dinner in October 1946. They married February 16, 1947 and celebrated 59 years together. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Rose was a proud booster of North Central alumni and kept in close touch with her classmates for decades. She was active in St. Paschal's Parish and school for most of her adult life. She was a member of AIC Local #2172 Spokane. A talented seamstress and crossstitcher, Rose demonstrated endless generosity and was the moral compass for her family. Rose is survived by brothers Robert (Judy) and George (Sue) Cannata, sisters Jean (Don) Williams and Elaine (Maury) Flynn, five children, Louise (Daryl) Soles, Richard Aquino, Marietta Aquino Gilmore, Louie (Rene) Aquino, David (Lori) Aquino, 11 grandchildren, whom she helped raise, Angie (Travis) Brewer, Jason Soles (Anita Arora), Eric (Breigh) Soles, Heather (Russ) Major, Heidi Aquino, Sarah (Raymond) Picicci, Kari (Nick) Hayes, John (Michelle) Aquino, Michael Gilmore, Mikayla (Adam) Fleming, Miriah Aquino, four step-grandchildren, Rochelle (Scott) Ives, Ryan (Jennifer) Watson, Michelle (Nick) Hughes, Eric Schwartz, thirteen great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Louie P. Aquino, parents Salvatore and Marietta, stepmother Iolanda, step-grandmother Teresa, brother Frank Cannata, sister Louise Shea, son-in-law Jerry, and daughter-in-law Kathy. Rose's family thanks the skilled and loving staff and friends at Guardian Angel. The Rosary for Rose is Friday, March 8, 6:00 pm, at Hennessy's (Division) with visitation beginning at noon. Funeral Mass will be at St. Paschal Catholic Church (2523 N. Park Road, 99212) on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 AM. Immediately after Mass will be a reception lunch at Center Place (2426 N. Discovery Place, 99216). Private interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paschal Parish or Meals on Wheels. To view Rose's online memorial, please visit

