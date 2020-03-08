Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie OLSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLSEN, Rosemarie Born 11 April 1936 in Butte (MT), the oldest of nine children of Paul B. and Rose Roe Olsen, Rosie slipped this mortal coil on 3 March 2020. She leaves behind five children, Rose Therese "Terri" (and Todd) Hadden, B. Patrick (and Karen Klinge) Murphy, Thomas A (and Debbi Despain) Murphy, Sean J. (and Darlene Yost) Murphy, and Erin M. Murphy, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Meeting her on the other side are her loving parents, sister Mary Beth, five brothers, and many dear friends. Rosie earned her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Gonzaga University in Spokane (WA), graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1958 with the Outstanding Student Award. She earned her Master's degree in Social Work from Eastern Washington University in Spokane, WA. She married Bernard M. Murphy on 16 August 1958 (divorced 1977), Ken Beam on 7 November 1980 (divorced 1992), and high school friend John Sullivan in April 2004 (died 2016). After graduation, Rosie worked as a Medical Technologist in many hospitals, including St. James' in Butte, MT, St. Mary's in Walla Walla, WA, Lady of Lourdes in Pasco, WA, Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, and PKMLabs in Spokane, WA. After her Master's, she worked as a Social Worker at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene (ID), at a free clinic associated with KMC, and in private practice for four years. Rosie was an avid musician, playing violin in symphony orchestras all over, including Butte (MT) Symphony, Cedar Rapids (IA) Symphony, Coeur d'Alene (WA) Symphony, Nine Pint Coggies Folk Group and other groups in Coeur d'Alene (ID). She also enjoyed skiing, hiking, 8K races, camping, travel, and sewing. One morning when she got dressed, she realized she had made everything she was wearing except her shoes! Rosie passed away quietly in Kennewick (WA) on 3 March 2020, with daughter-in-law Debbi holding her hand.

OLSEN, Rosemarie Born 11 April 1936 in Butte (MT), the oldest of nine children of Paul B. and Rose Roe Olsen, Rosie slipped this mortal coil on 3 March 2020. She leaves behind five children, Rose Therese "Terri" (and Todd) Hadden, B. Patrick (and Karen Klinge) Murphy, Thomas A (and Debbi Despain) Murphy, Sean J. (and Darlene Yost) Murphy, and Erin M. Murphy, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Meeting her on the other side are her loving parents, sister Mary Beth, five brothers, and many dear friends. Rosie earned her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Gonzaga University in Spokane (WA), graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1958 with the Outstanding Student Award. She earned her Master's degree in Social Work from Eastern Washington University in Spokane, WA. She married Bernard M. Murphy on 16 August 1958 (divorced 1977), Ken Beam on 7 November 1980 (divorced 1992), and high school friend John Sullivan in April 2004 (died 2016). After graduation, Rosie worked as a Medical Technologist in many hospitals, including St. James' in Butte, MT, St. Mary's in Walla Walla, WA, Lady of Lourdes in Pasco, WA, Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, and PKMLabs in Spokane, WA. After her Master's, she worked as a Social Worker at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene (ID), at a free clinic associated with KMC, and in private practice for four years. Rosie was an avid musician, playing violin in symphony orchestras all over, including Butte (MT) Symphony, Cedar Rapids (IA) Symphony, Coeur d'Alene (WA) Symphony, Nine Pint Coggies Folk Group and other groups in Coeur d'Alene (ID). She also enjoyed skiing, hiking, 8K races, camping, travel, and sewing. One morning when she got dressed, she realized she had made everything she was wearing except her shoes! Rosie passed away quietly in Kennewick (WA) on 3 March 2020, with daughter-in-law Debbi holding her hand. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close