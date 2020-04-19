Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Clare Johnson. View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc. 455 North Street SE Tumwater , WA 98501 (360)-753-1065 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Rosemary Clare Born May 1, 1937 to Charles and Rose Hennessey in Spokane, Wash., Rosemary was the youngest of three children; Charles Jr. was the eldest and Susan (with whom Mom shared a deep bond) was the middle child. The family business was the Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane. Following Rosemary's graduation from Holy Names Academy in 1955, she married Donald Clark Cole in 1956 and they soon had a son, Mark, and two years later a girl, Ellen. Their marriage ended in 1967. Not long after, Rosemary, working as a bank teller in Millwood, Washington, met Robert Johnson, whose law office was just across the street. Six months later, on June 21, 1968, they were wed. Rosemary and Bob had a wonderful life together for the next 41 years. Millwood was their first home and Olympia, Washington, their second and final home, where Bob worked as a Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the State of Washington until his retirement in 1994. Rosemary and Bob made a lovely home with landscaped yards and beautifully kept flower beds, complete with trails, fountains, and ponds. They enjoyed hosting parties and family gatherings (Rosemary loved to cook), attending concerts and symphonies, and loved to travel, with many adventures discovering new parts of the world. A favorite place for Rosemary was the Hawaiian Islands, particularly Kauai, where she escaped to as often as possible. Rosemary was also an artist and produced beautiful landscapes and still life works that are now cherished belongings for those lucky enough to possess them. Rosemary and Bob loved their four granddaughters, Mark's girls - Heather and Holly, and Ellen's - Leslie and Diana. From sleepovers at Grandma's and Grandpa's house, to boat races in the backyard pond, to trips to Hawaii, Rosemary and Bob gifted all four girls with wonderful childhood memories and unconditional love. Their other shared passion was cats, with a special affnity for orange tabbies. Family members joked that, if reincarnation was real, they wanted to return as one of Rosemary's and Bob's cats. It was a good life, indeed. In 2009, Rosemary's life took a sad turn with Bob's passing, which means the last decade of her life (even with the love of family, friends, and kitties) was a little more lonely. And unfortunately, Rosemary experienced declining health associated with Parkinson's. For those of us who knew and loved Rosemary, she was extremely generous, outgoing and friendly. She loved to meet new people, experience new places, enjoy great food, and appreciate the world's natural beauty. But most of all, she loved her husband (who she is now reunited with); her family, which includes her great-grandchildren, Kael, Gavyn, Peyton, and Vaughn; and, of course, her beloved cats. Rosemary passed away April 1, 2020. She left this world on her own terms, which were: (1) to be in her own home, (2) in her own bed, and (3) with her loyal cat, Max, keeping bedside vigil. And that's exactly what she did. Go in peace. Your work here is done. Know that you are deeply and forever loved. Please share memories at

