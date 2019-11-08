LEVINE, Rosemary Elizabeth (Age 91) September 5, 1928 - October 10, 2019 Rosemary was the fourth of five children of Bert and Etta Cookson. She is survived by an older brother, Edwin Cookson of N. Branford, CT. a younger brother Walter Cookson of Milo, ME. a daughter, Brenda Simmons of Spokane, WA. a son, Bert Simmons and his wife Robbin, of Nine Mile Falls, WA., and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also by, a dear friend, companion, and care provider, Pat Howard. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Edward "Frank" Simmons. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, November 9th, 2019 at Family of Faith Community Church, 1504 W. Grace Ave, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2019