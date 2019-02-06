Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Francis "Rosie" BOTTJER. View Sign

BOTTJER, Rosemary Francis "Rosie" Rosemary (Rosie) Francis Bottjer, passed away in Spokane, WA, February 3, 2019. She was born January 9, 1927 in Spokane to Ralph and Rosemary Littlefield. She was the youngest of five siblings, Ralph, Katherine, James, and Joseph. She met her husband Donald C. Bottjer when she was 15 at Mission swimming pool, and later they married in California where Donald was stationed in the Navy. She was a seamstress in her early years and later at her husband's side they built a business together and she was the business manager. In her younger years Rosie was an avid bowler and golfer and belonged to Esmeralda Ladies Golfers. She won numerous bowling and golfing awards in her lifetime. She quit golfing in her 80s but continued to bowl for many more years. Rosie had a passion for reading and working crossword puzzles for hours on end and continued until her passing. After the passing of her husband Donald in 1993 she kept busy with gardening, golfing and bowling. She met Cedric (Mac) McGuire and they were companions from 1994 until her passing. They loved to travel, especially in his motorhome and golfed and bowled together. Rosie said she was unbelievably lucky to have two great men in her life. Rosie is survived by her children James Michael Bottjer, Lynwood WA, Thomas (Susie) Bottjer, Sumner WA, Mark (Barbara) Bottjer, Reno NV, and JoMarie (Brian) Knutson, Sherwood ND; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ralph, James, Joseph, and sister Katherine, son John and daughter-in-law Leah Bottjer. There will be a memorial service later this spring. In lieu of grants, gifts or memorials please donate to Hospice of Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 6, 2019

