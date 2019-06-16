HILLER, Rosemary Jane (Age 88) Rosemary was born on November 2, 1930 in Ottumwa, Iowa, to John and Hortense Gaffney. Rosemary attended St. Joseph Grade School and Marycliff High School. She passed away In Spokane, WA on June 9, 2019. Rosemary was married at 15 years old to Carl E. Hiller, then 17 years old, and had a wonderful 48 year marriage. She is survived by their three children: Dick. R. Hiller of San Francisco, CA., Anne R. Hardin of Spokane, WA., and John R. Hiller of Coeur d'Alene, ID., two grandchildren: Kristie L. McGee in Stacy, MN, and Mark E. McGee of Spokane, WA.; and one great-granddaughter in Stacy, MN. Rosemary was especially proud of her family and truly loved seeing and hearing about all of them. Rosemary had a busy life with husband, Carl, she loved going on trips and enjoyed home life. She worked in downtown Spokane at Newberries and the Crescent. When she retired, her life became very exciting, working for the Senior Volunteer Police Department of Spokane. She was so proud of all the Officers, especially the SWAT team. Rosemary loved puttering around her home that she lived in for over 50 years. She loved long walks in Manito Park and loved driving about town. Rosemary will be remembered for her wonderful smile and great sense of humor, her strong wit and warm, loving personality. Rosemary will be carried in our hearts forever.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019