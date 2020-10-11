1/1
Rosemary K. MURPHY
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURPHY, Rosemary K. Rosemary K. Murphy passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 77. A natural born caregiver, Rosemary was quiet, kind and compassionate. Born on March 22, 1943 in Deer Park, WA to Louis and Florence Staffanson. Rosemary was part of the Deer Park community her entire life. She graduated from Deer Park High School in 1961 and later earned a beautician license. She was involved in the Garden Spot Square Dance club, Clayton Grange and worked at Phillips' Dept Store. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crafts, books, and calling bingo at the D.P. Senior Center. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clifford Murphy, and sister, Dixie Thomas. She is survived by her seven children, Roberta Johnston, Jimmy Murphy, Dan Murphy, Brenda (Ken) Craudell, Patricia (Jeff) Yates, Harold Murphy, Carol (James) Osterud, six grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, her brother, Joe (Eileen) Staffanson and sister, Vera Swanson and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 34221 N. Newport Hwy., Chattaroy, WA. Social distancing and mask-wearing precautions, in compliance with Washington State Phase 2 COVID guidelines, will be stringently followed. To view and sign Rosemary's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved