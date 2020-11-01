LEAVER, Rosemary (Age 78) Our beloved Rosemary Leaver died peacefully at her son's home with family by her side, on October 4, 2020. She was seventy-eight years young at heart. Rosemary was born in San Francisco to Margaret and Joseph Lenahan. She grew up in Menlo Park, CA with her parents and four siblings: Kathy, Lorrie, Barry, and Donnie. She graduated high school at Holy Names Academy in Spokane and continued her education at Gonzaga University, and Spokane Falls Community College in Nursing. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gary, her parents, and youngest brother Donnie. Rosemary met the love of her life, Gary Leaver while attending Gonzaga University. And in true Catholic style they were soon married and had five children: Gary, Ray, Shaela, Randy, and Brian. Rosemary was a devout Catholic and could truly be characterized as a born caretaker and a fighter! She taught her family compassion by showing kindness for all and helping those less fortunate. Her house was ALWAYS open, and ALL were welcome. She and her husband took in the homeless, helped families that fled the civil unrest in El Salvador, took in two teenagers from Mexico, and loved them as if they were their own. Maybe the best example of her humanity was reaching out to a woman in church who grew up on the streets and had AIDS. She accepted her into our home and helped her find a life where she could also help others. In a letter she wrote, "Thanks for noticing me." As much as she loved helping others, nothing brought her more happiness than her five children, sixteen grandkids and four great-grandchildren. They were the pride of her life. You could say she was the original "Soccer Mom" who spent most of her time driving her active kids everywhere and being there to cheer them on. Her family was her world, and she would do anything for them. She wanted to be surrounded by them always, and never paid any mind to the noise or chaos, in fact you could say she reveled in it. She absolutely loved and accepted them all as individuals. Along with caring for her family, she loved reading, playing cards, baking the most amazing 'secret recipe' sugar cookies, dancing with her sweetheart, and knitting afghans for all her kids and grandkids. Though her family on earth will miss her terribly, we are glad to know she is reunited with her loved ones in heaven, especially her husband Gary. Rest in peace forever together. The family is holding a private Catholic Mass and burial service on November 7th. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Eastern Catholic Charities or Joya Child and Family Development in Spokane.



