BADGLEY, Rosie L. (Salle) Rosie went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. Her final days were spent with her family whom she loved with all her heart. Rosie's life would seem short to many, but she spent those years enhancing the lives of others. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grammy to her large family. She also took on the role of "Work Mom." She helped many co-workers achieve their best at work and in their personal relationships. Rosie was born on May 10, 1962 and lived in Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Mary, two of her brothers, Richard and Raymond, and her granddaughter, Josephine. She is survived by her loving husband Mark; her precious sons, Timmy and Joey; her beautiful daughter, Rebecca; five beautiful grandchildren; four sisters and four brothers. She was proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. We will forever be grateful for having the privilege of knowing such a beautiful woman. A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer.



