Rosie L. (Salle) BADGLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BADGLEY, Rosie L. (Salle) Rosie went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. Her final days were spent with her family whom she loved with all her heart. Rosie's life would seem short to many, but she spent those years enhancing the lives of others. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grammy to her large family. She also took on the role of "Work Mom." She helped many co-workers achieve their best at work and in their personal relationships. Rosie was born on May 10, 1962 and lived in Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Mary, two of her brothers, Richard and Raymond, and her granddaughter, Josephine. She is survived by her loving husband Mark; her precious sons, Timmy and Joey; her beautiful daughter, Rebecca; five beautiful grandchildren; four sisters and four brothers. She was proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. We will forever be grateful for having the privilege of knowing such a beautiful woman. A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved