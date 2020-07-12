PERNSTEINER, Sister Roslie, FSPA Sister Rosile Pernsteiner, FSPA, 98, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, Wis. She was in the seventy-sixth year of her religious profession. Sister Rosile was born to Kilian and Katherine (Hertert) Pernsteiner on September 9, 1921, in Spokane, Washington. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1941, and made profession of vows in 1944. Sister Rosile taught eight years in middle schools in Wisconsin (Wausau, Plum City and Ashland) and Iowa (Luxemberg and Festina) and one year at DePadua High School in Ashland, Wis. Sister Rosile received a bachelor's degree in business education with a minor in English from Viterbo College (University), then continued on in the field of business at Mt. St. Mary College in Milwaukee, College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Indiana University and Notre Dame University. In 1953-1954, she served as cashier at Sacred Heart Hospital, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and from 1954 to 1958 at St. Francis Hospital (MCHS-FH), La Crosse. From 1958-1964 Sister Rosile served her FSPA community in the business office at St. Rose Convent. She was appointed Congregational Treasurer of the order, a position she held from 1964 through 1983. During that time, Sister Rosile also supervised all lay employees and building projects. In 1983 Sister Rosile was elected Provincial for the FSPA Healthcare Province whose headquarters was in St. Paul, Minn. With the restructuring of the congregation, after two years Sister Rosile was elected Regional Leader of the FSPA Western Region (1985-1993) in Spokane. At the end of her term she moved to Sun City, Ariz., where she served as parish administrator of St. John Vianney Parish. In 2003 Sister Rosile retired and volunteered at Clare Center in Spokane. Over the years, Sister Rosile served on the board of directors for several health care institutions, including St. Francis Hospital (MCHS-FH), St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa and St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro, Wis. As her health deteriorated, in 2010 she moved to St. Rose Convent and eventually made her home at Villa St. Joseph in 2014. Sister Rosile is survived by her Franciscan community and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: William, Charles, George and Joseph and her sister: Rose Carlson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Rosile will be scheduled at a later date. A small burial rite will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in accord with COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 54601-4782.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store