SCOTT, Rowan "Bud" (Age 97) Rowan "Bud" Scott was called home by the Lord in a peaceful manner with his family by his side on July 24, 2020 in his 97th year. He is survived by his wife of 57 years and best friend Gladys; his sister Marilyn Welde of Pine Grove, California; his daughters Cerri Noto of Woodland, California, Rowann Wilkerson (Hugh) of Lilburn Georgia; his sons Sam (Sandy) of Albany, Oregon, Mark (Shari) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Steve of Mead, Washington; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brothers Lowell and Robert "Bob", and his first wife Wanda Maxine "Micky" Riggs. He was born in Hollister, California on July 22, 1923, served in the Navy from December 1942 until December 1945 aboard ships in the Pacific fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor. Upon his discharge, he returned to San Jose California to start his family with Micky and together they had two daughters and one son. Three years after Micky passed away, he married Gladys and together they had two sons. He worked for Pacific Telephone Company for 31 years and retired in 1977. He was active in his church, and was a Past Master Mason of the San Jose Lodge. Upon his retirement, his family moved to Sonora, California where he worked as a volunteer fire fighter and attained the rank of Captain, which he held for 10 years. He also joined the Gideons in Sonora and continued in the ministry while living in Spokane. After all of his children had grown up, he and Gladys moved permanently to Spokane, Washington. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at 10:00am at Grace Christian Fellowship located at 2179 N. Hamilton Ave. in Spokane Washington. The gentle, loving, caring, and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched upon our hearts and will be supremely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store