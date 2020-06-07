EBBIGHAUSEN, Rowena A. Rowena A. "Babe" Ebbighausen age 94, passed on May 24, one month before her 95th birthday, in Spokane. She was born on June 25, 1925, in Newport to Vincent Paul and Esther Frances Brown. She was the sixth of 12 children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Virginia, Lucille, Edith, Nita, Frances, twins Margaret and Mildred, Vincent Jr., Eugene, Rosemary and Gerald. She married Francis R. "Zeb" Ebbighausen and they moved to Elk where they raised eight children, Mike, Bob, Danny, Carol, Sandy, Gary, Diane and Susan. Blessed with a good sense of humor and a great storyteller, Mom's house was always open. Even when she did not have much, she shared what she had with family and friends. Mom had endless energy and a passion for collecting antiques and bottle digging. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and dance. "We won't ever meet a family like the Browns again. Remembering Fort Brown and stories of the ranch, starting with our great-grandfather and extended families." Babe is survived by children, Bob, Danny, Carol, Sandy, Gary, Diane, Susan and their spouses. Babe was Grandma to 21 grandchildren: Marie, Danny, Steven, twins Paul and Allen; Robert and Elizabeth; Deanna, Amy and Katie; Katrina and Susie; Bruce and Dawn; Kenny, Andy and Jenny; Ben and Adam; and Christopher. She also had 35 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was a beloved aunt to 35 nieces and nephews and too many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews to count. Babe is also survived by her best friend, Lorene McPherson. Her son, Mike; grandson, Paul, and two great-granddaughters, Amanda and Rosalia, also predeceased her. Her final resting place will be in Elk Cemetery No.1. A funeral service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store