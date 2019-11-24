Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Roxanne Lee Hensel "Roxy" AHLSKOG

AHLSKOG, Roxanne Lee Hensel "Roxy" Born January 24th, 1955 in Minnesota, grew up between her grandparents' farm and mother's home in Spokane. She attended Central Valley High School and graduated in 1973. She met her husband Rick and they married in 1974 and moved to Minnesota. There they had three children Amy, Erin and Ricky. Roxy worked as a housekeeper at Sullivan Park Assisted Living for the past 15 years. She enjoyed her time at the Eagles, Indians Baseball, and with her four grandchildren Nick, Kaylee, Elias and Alissa. Please join us for service at Thornhill Valley Chapel at 12:00 p.m. on November 25th with an Open House at her home, following.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019
