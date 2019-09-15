|
RODGERS, Roxanne Morland, Hay Roxanne Rodgers passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born in Casper, Wyoming on March 4, 1936, to James and Lucille (Greenwell) Morland. After her dad's passing, she moved to Ogden, UT. Her mother remarried Marion E. Hay and they later moved to Spokane, WA. Roxanne married Steve (Pat) Rodgers in January 1955. They later divorced. Mother raised six children while working for the City of Spokane. She loved to garden, travel the world and quilt. She had a soft spot for animals. She belonged to a doll club for many years. Her favorite thing to do was to sit on her patio, drink coffee and eat chocolate. Mother was always kind and her children's biggest cheerleader in all their endeavors. Roxanne was predeceased by her parents, a brother and daughter Jill Crosen. Mom is survived by her five children: Claudia Vess (Gary) Spokane, WA., Laurel Johnson, West Valley City, UT, Steve Rodgers Spokane, WA., Jennifer Rodgers, Toledo, OR., Jeffrey Rodgers, Seattle, WA., a sister Susan Hay (Randie Reed) Beaverton, OR, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 11:30am-1pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, 99206. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11am, at Ogden City Cemetery, Ogden, UT. In lieu of flowers Roxanne suggested a donation to Hospice of Spokane or SCRAPS of Spokane. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019