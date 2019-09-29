Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy EASTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EASTON, Roy Roy Easton, 71 of Las Cruces, New Mexico, came to Bozeman, Montana with his wife and pets to receive cancer treatment and be with family. He died on September 19, 2019 with his daughter by his side in Bozeman, Montana after a short battle with the disease. He was a kind, quiet, gentle person who will be missed by many. Roy was born April 25, 1948 to Elmer and Berna (Watson) Easton in Spokane, Washington. He was the youngest of four children. Roy grew up in eastern Washington on a wheat farm outside of Harrington. Being the youngest, he said that he drew the night shift for seeding. He developed a love of the sunrise from those times. He was on the varsity debate team and involved with scouts where he earned the rank of Life Scout. When it was time for college he headed to Washington State University in Pullman to study Economics. A year later he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Houck who joined him at WSU. They had one daughter, Ann. After graduation they moved south for Roy to do graduate studies in Economics at the University of Texas in Austin. After a few years Carolyn and Ann returned to Washington and Roy stayed in Texas where he built his life. Ann joined him for many summers in Texas. He worked for the state of Texas for many years as an economist in the water department and the department of social services. After many years it was time to try something new. He dreamed of opening a restaurant and worked in many to learn about the trade. Eventually, he owned a small café. His favorite job was delivering flowers for a florist and even dressed in bunny ears when delivering near Easter. He said that everyone was usually so happy to see you. He had a favorite story about one time when the flowers weren't so well received. In 1990, Roy married his long-time friend Hyacinth Burt. They married on Good Friday, which was Friday the 13th as well. He always said that he figured the two cancelled each other out. They traveled together to many places, including two years living in the Czech Republic teaching English at a school in Brno. They visited many places during their stay in Europe. After retiring, they planned to try out a life of boon-docking and wanted to head to Baja California. They spent several years exploring in their trailer. Health concerns kept them from Baja, but not out of Mexico entirely. Throughout his life, Roy was always curious about the world. That meant that he had some diverse interests. He always had a large collection of music and preferred new age instrumental and classical music. He was a poet, and self-published some of his work. He also loved to read, explore other cultures, to tell stories and puns. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Berna, and a brother-in-law, Jim Gooley. Roy is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Hyacinth Burt, his sister Jo Gooley, his brother Brud Easton (Connie), and his brother Scott Easton (Jackie). He is also survived by his daughter Ann Seitel (Thomas), four grandchildren, Jenifer Larson (Scott), Brad Floener (Hillary Rasker), Nichole Floener, Aaron Seitel, three great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. A family gathering will be held on October 5th in Bozeman as he requested. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Bozeman Health (3810 Valley Commons Dr., Bozeman MT 59718) would be appreciated.

