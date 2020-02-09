Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy G. WHITNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHITNEY, Roy G. Roy G. Whitney entered into Heaven on February 2nd, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on February 24, 1937 in Ellensburg and grew up in Everett. He enlisted in the Navy and served his country for two years as a Navy Seebee stationed in Kwajalein Island. Shortly after he returned home, he met the love of his life, Joy, on a blind date and they were married six months later in 1958. He was on the Everett Police Department for five years. His final job was driving semi-truck for Welco Lumber Co. for 30 years before retiring. Roy and Joy raised four wonderful sons: Jeffrey, Brent, Darryl and Steven. Vacations were often spent camping and Saturdays were spent at the ball field watching his boys participate in sports. These were special and fun times. Roy loved Jesus and many of his years he spent serving Him. He enjoyed southern gospel concerts. His last 20 years were spent in Spokane enjoying life at home and riding his Harley Davidson most notably with Bikers for Christ. Roy went on many road trips with friends and when he wasn't riding, he was putting together countless truck and airplane models. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Del and Alice and his son, Steven. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joy and his sons Jeffrey (Ronnette), Brent, Darryl (Mary Lou), his grandchildren: Jennifer, Jason, James, Claire, Justine, Mason, Michael and Mya, his seven great- grandkids and his brother Bob. The family would like to thank Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Horizon Hospice for all the love and support given to Roy and the family. A celebration of life will be held at Valley Assembly of God, 15618 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA on February 22 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission of Spokane or Horizon Hospice. Please share your memories of Roy at

