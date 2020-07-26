1/2
Roy Harold "Bud" JONES
1918 - 2020
JONES, Roy Harold "Bud" 1918-2020 Roy "Bud" Harold Jones passed away peacefully at his home in Spokane, Washington on July 6, 2020 at the age of 102. He was born in Spokane on June 29, 1918 to Minnie and Andrew Jones. Roy attended North Central High School and received a B.A. degree from Eastern Washington College and later received certificates for general and tropical meteorology from the University of Chicago and a Master's degree from Washington State University. During World War II, he saw duty in the South Pacific where he was awarded the prestigious Air Medal "for meritorious achievement while participating in sustained combat operational missions" Roy married Lois Mace-Humphreys of Wellington, New Zealand in 1945 and returned to Spokane to raise his family. He was employed by the Spokane School District as a teacher, guidance counselor and psychologist and also practiced psychology privately. Roy continued his military commitment in the Reserve Program and after 20 years of service, retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, USAF. On New Year's Eve 1971, Roy and Margel Peters Ayars were married, a union that lasted 49 years until the passing of Margel in March, 2020. A Memorial Celebration of Roy's life will be scheduled when it is safe for friends and family to attend. Read his full obituary and share your memories of Roy on his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
