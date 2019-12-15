|
HOERNER, Roy J., Jr. (Age 87) Roy J. Hoerner, Jr. 87 of Spokane, WA passed away December 10, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital. He was born in Richardton, N.D.. Roy graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1950 and received a BA in Ed from EWU. He placed a high value on education. Roy married Marilyn Gabel in 1960 and together they raised four children and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Roy had a career in teaching, primarily at Roosevelt Elementary School in the Spokane School District. Prior to teaching, Roy built houses with his dad. Later in life, he built his own home as well as pieces of furniture he called "units". Roy played the piano beautifully. He also enjoyed collecting and restoring pianos, composing music, and recording his own arrangements. He wrote many poems and lyrics and compiled a book of his works. Roy loved and was proud of his family. He liked to give them gifts out of season or whenever he saw something he thought they would like or need. He was very generous. Roy will be deeply missed by those he left behind. He is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn, his children: son - Brian (Jean) and their children: Christina (Josh), Stephen (Victoria), Joseph, Mary and Elizabeth; daughter - Janice Johnson (Frank) and their children: Jenna (Bryceson), Sara (Michael), Brandon, Bethany, and Elita; daughter - Renee Ray (Jerry) and their children: Nathan (Alanna), Brandon, Abigail, Josiah, and Isaiah; daughter - Sharon Macalalad (Elias) and their children: Gabriel, Andrew, and Christian; and six great-grandchildren: Matthew, Evlynn, Talia, Caleb, Paxton and Capri. He is also survived by his brother, Donald, and sisters Amelia Patterson and Elaine Lordan. He was preceded in death by his parents Amelia and Roy J. Hoerner, Sr.; brothers Orion and Edward; sisters Patrica Gaffney and Evelyn Kimpel. A visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m., Rosary from 10:30-11 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 428 West 19th Ave., Spokane, WA. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to Roy's family, please visit the website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019