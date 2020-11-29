BINGAMAN, Roy L. (Age 78) Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and cousin, Roy joined his heavenly Father on November 14, 2020. He was born June 3, 1942 to Richard L and Mary VanDaele Bingaman in Shelby, MT. As a child his family moved to Spokane, WA. He graduated from Rogers High School, class of 1960. Roy joined the Navy to serve his country. After he was discharged, he went to work at Kaiser Mead, where he worked for 38 years, making many friends and memories along the way. Roy enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and garage saleing. Roy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, at the home in Liberty Lake, WA; sons Rick of Diamond Lake, WA, and Wayne of Oklahoma; sister Helen Maye, Phoenix, AZ; brother Ed (Kathleen) Bingaman, Spokane, WA; and grandson Tanner, Deer Park, WA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please direct memorial contributions to Shriner's Children Hospital
.