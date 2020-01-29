Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Leslie HERRICK. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's Lutheran Church 223 S. Hallett St. Medical Lake , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HERRICK, Roy Leslie (Age 60) Went to be with our Lord January 23, 2020 after suffering from a stroke in July 2019. He was born June 26, 1959 in Albany, Oregon to Larry Herrick and Sally Bartlett Herrick. He was preceded in death by his father Larry, brother Larry and grandparents on both sides. Roy and Brian Savage were building Contractors, R&B Contracting until Roy's cancer in 2010. He had raised Brian as his son from the time Brian was 14 years old. Teaching him how to use tools, etc. After the cancer, Roy worked for St. John's Lutheran Church, Medical Lake as maintenance and cleaning and also did odd jobs for whoever needed his expertise. Roy loved the outdoors, loved to walk and hike with his beloved dog, Howie. He even took Howie to be with him while he cleaned the church. He was very loving, honest, loyal person that loved Jesus and prayed to him daily. He also loved to go to the Fair with family and take younger family to shows they liked. He is survived by his mother Sally, stepfather Howard Birkinshaw; his two sisters Deanna (Jerry) Purser, Brenda Hollis (Tim); two brothers Rod and Robert Dickinson. 12 nieces and nephews: Misty Jarrell (Nick), Kassi Purser (Jeremy), Ryan Purser (Emily), Amanda Jay (Mike), Brandy Logan (Mike), Randy Hollis, Ricky Talkington, Riley, Kobie (Kerry), Kelsey Dickinson, Joe Dickinson; sisters-in-law Melissa and Laura Dickinson. Also survived by 16 great nieces and nephews: Kali Jarrell, Blaiden, Jay, Shaylin, Gabriell and Ryelyn Purser, Dakota Pooley, Hailey and Madelyn Coontz, Gavin and Marshall Jay, Teighan Saiz, Therin and Bailee Whiteaker, Mikenzy and Karlee Logan. Also, Brian and Brian's son Darren Savage. His memorial service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 223 S. Hallett St., Medical Lake, WA., 99022. Memorials should be sent to St. John's Lutheran, 223 S. Hallett St., Medical Lake, WA 99022.

